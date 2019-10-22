LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Palace has announced via Twitter that Snoop Dogg will be coming to Louisville in 2020.
The rapper is bringing the "I Wanna Thank Me" Tour to the Louisville Palace on Saturday, Jan. 25. Snoop Dogg is known for hits like "Gin & Juice" and "Drop It Like It's Hot."
JUST ANNOUNCED 💨 @SnoopDogg - I Wanna Thank Me Tour on Saturday, January 25! Live Nation Presale begins Thursday at 10am (Code ROCKSTAR) and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10am! RSVP now!— Louisville Palace (@LvillePalace) October 22, 2019
Some pre-sale tickets are already available. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.