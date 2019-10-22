LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Palace has announced via Twitter that Snoop Dogg will be coming to Louisville in 2020.

The rapper is bringing the "I Wanna Thank Me" Tour to the Louisville Palace on Saturday, Jan. 25. Snoop Dogg is known for hits like "Gin & Juice" and "Drop It Like It's Hot." 

Some pre-sale tickets are already available. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. 

