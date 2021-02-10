SNOW FOX closings day cares churches businesses GRAPHIC.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The frigid temperatures means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2021. This list will be updated frequently.

SCHOOLS:

DAY CARES & PRE-SCHOOLS:

Kentucky:

Logan's Treehouse Childcare- CLOSED.

Rising Star Kids Learning Center- CLOSED.

Talk Childcare To Me (Terry Road and Poplar Level)- CLOSED.

Liberated Minds Homeschool Academy- 2 HOUR DELAY.

Posh Posh Club Child & Family Enrichment Center- CLOSED.

Indiana:

CHURCHES:

Kentucky:

Indiana:

BUSINESSES:

Kentucky:

Nelson County Public Library- CLOSED.

Jefferson Financial Services- CLOSED.

UK COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic- CLOSED. volunteers should not report.

UK COVID-19 Testing Sites- CLOSED.

Kemper & Kemper MDs- CLOSED.

Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana- CLOSED.

Indiana:

Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana- CLOSED.

For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here

If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags