UPDATED SNOW FOX closings day cares churches businesses.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The frigid temperatures means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. This list will be updated frequently.

SCHOOLS:

For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here

Eastern Kentucky University- Virtual classes through Friday, Feb. 12

DAY CARES & PRE-SCHOOLS:

Kentucky:

Blue Lick Child Care -- CLOSED Thursday

Keystone Learning Academy, Lou. -- CLOSED Thursday

Loving Hands Learning Center, LaGrange -- CLOSED Thursday

McFalls Academy, LLC - CLOSED Thursday

North Bullitt Day Care -- CLOSED Thursday

Outer Loop Child Care -- CLOSED Thursday

Rising Star Kids day care, Brandenburg -- CLOSED Thursday

Shelbyville Community Day Care -- CLOSED Thursday

Simpsonville Christian Church -- Food pantry CLOSED Thursday

Indiana:

CHURCHES:

Kentucky:

Brandenburg United Methodist Church -- “Swing by Supper” program Feb. 11 CANCELED. Meals to resume next week

Catholic Enrichment Center, West Broadway in Louisville - Dare to Care food pantry closed Thursday

Kentucky regional COVID-19 vaccine sites are closed Thursday. Appointments will be rescheduled for NEXT Thursday, Feb. 17, at the exact same time

Simpsonville Christian Church -- Food pantry closed Thursday

Indiana:

BUSINESSES:

Kentucky:

Ford Family Dental, Mt. Washington -- CLOSED Thursday

Kentucky Derby Museum -- CLOSED Thursday 

Louisville Center for Weight Loss -- appointments delayed 30 minutes Thursday

Louisville City Chiropractic -- CLOSED Thursday

Louisville Pulmonary Care -- CLOSED Thursday

Nephrology Associates -- All locations CLOSED Thursday

Park duValle Community Health Center -- delayed 2 hours Thursday

Pearl Medical Center -- CLOSED Thursday

Portland Dental Center -- CLOSED Thursday

Priority Radiology -- Delayed opening at 9 a.m. Thursday

Radiotherapy Centers of Kentuckiana - Lou. & Jeffersonville -- CLOSED Thursday

Zoeller Pump Company, Louisville -- Third shift cancelled Wednesday night. Decision for Thursday by 4:30 a.m.

Indiana:

Tim Gibson dentist office, Jeffersonville - CLOSED Thursday

Nephrology Associates -- All locations CLOSED Thursday

Radiotherapy Centers of Kentuckiana - Lou. & Jeffersonville -- CLOSED Thursday

For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here

If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags