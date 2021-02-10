LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The frigid temperatures means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. This list will be updated frequently.
SCHOOLS:
For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here.
Eastern Kentucky University- Virtual classes through Friday, Feb. 12
DAY CARES & PRE-SCHOOLS:
Kentucky:
Blue Lick Child Care -- CLOSED Thursday
Keystone Learning Academy, Lou. -- CLOSED Thursday
Loving Hands Learning Center, LaGrange -- CLOSED Thursday
McFalls Academy, LLC - CLOSED Thursday
North Bullitt Day Care -- CLOSED Thursday
Outer Loop Child Care -- CLOSED Thursday
Rising Star Kids day care, Brandenburg -- CLOSED Thursday
Shelbyville Community Day Care -- CLOSED Thursday
Simpsonville Christian Church -- Food pantry CLOSED Thursday
Indiana:
CHURCHES:
Kentucky:
Brandenburg United Methodist Church -- “Swing by Supper” program Feb. 11 CANCELED. Meals to resume next week
Catholic Enrichment Center, West Broadway in Louisville - Dare to Care food pantry closed Thursday
Kentucky regional COVID-19 vaccine sites are closed Thursday. Appointments will be rescheduled for NEXT Thursday, Feb. 17, at the exact same time
Simpsonville Christian Church -- Food pantry closed Thursday
Indiana:
BUSINESSES:
Kentucky:
Ford Family Dental, Mt. Washington -- CLOSED Thursday
Kentucky Derby Museum -- CLOSED Thursday
Louisville Center for Weight Loss -- appointments delayed 30 minutes Thursday
Louisville City Chiropractic -- CLOSED Thursday
Louisville Pulmonary Care -- CLOSED Thursday
Nephrology Associates -- All locations CLOSED Thursday
Park duValle Community Health Center -- delayed 2 hours Thursday
Pearl Medical Center -- CLOSED Thursday
Portland Dental Center -- CLOSED Thursday
Priority Radiology -- Delayed opening at 9 a.m. Thursday
Radiotherapy Centers of Kentuckiana - Lou. & Jeffersonville -- CLOSED Thursday
Zoeller Pump Company, Louisville -- Third shift cancelled Wednesday night. Decision for Thursday by 4:30 a.m.
Indiana:
Tim Gibson dentist office, Jeffersonville - CLOSED Thursday
If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.
