LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. This list will be updated frequently.
SCHOOLS:
For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here.
DAY CARES & PRE-SCHOOLS:
Kentucky:
Jefferson Co. Catholic Schools - CLOSED MONDAY
Oldham Co. Schools - CLOSED MONDAY
Grayson Co. Schools - NTI day for all in-person students
Carroll Co. Schools - in-person canceled, virtual learning will continue as scheduled
Indiana:
New Albany Floyd County Schools - eLearning snow day
Madison Consolidated Schools - REMOTE LEARNING
Lanesville Schools - CLOSED
BUSINESSES:
Kentucky:
LouVax vaccination site at Broadbent Arena- CLOSED MONDAY, appointments for those scheduled to receive their vaccinations tomorrow have been canceled, but individuals will receive an email to reschedule.
Louisville Zoo - CLOSED MONDAY
Kleinert Kutz - CLOSED MONDAY
Kentucky Derby Museum - CLOSED MONDAY
North Central District Health Department - CLOSED MONDAY, COVID-19 vaccinations will be rescheduled.
Right to Life of Louisville - CLOSED MONDAY
Active Day of Bardstown - CLOSED MONDAY
Bullitt County Public Library - CLOSED MONDAY
Indiana:
Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana - CLOSED MONDAY
Orange County Family Dentistry - CLOSED MONDAY
Baptist Health Floyd COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic - CLOSED MONDAY
Jennings County COVID-19 Vaccination and testing sites - CLOSED MONDAY
Churches:
Free Gospel Fellowship Church - P.M. services canceled
If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.
