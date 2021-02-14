UPDATED SNOW FOX closings day cares churches businesses.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. This list will be updated frequently.

SCHOOLS:

For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here

DAY CARES & PRE-SCHOOLS:

Kentucky:

Jefferson Co. Catholic Schools - CLOSED MONDAY

Oldham Co. Schools - CLOSED MONDAY

Grayson Co. Schools - NTI day for all in-person students

Carroll Co. Schools - in-person canceled, virtual learning will continue as scheduled

Indiana:

New Albany Floyd County Schools - eLearning snow day

Madison Consolidated Schools - REMOTE LEARNING

Lanesville Schools - CLOSED

BUSINESSES:

Kentucky:

LouVax vaccination site at Broadbent Arena- CLOSED MONDAY, appointments for those scheduled to receive their vaccinations tomorrow have been canceled, but individuals will receive an email to reschedule.

Louisville Zoo - CLOSED MONDAY

Kleinert Kutz - CLOSED MONDAY

Kentucky Derby Museum - CLOSED MONDAY

North Central District Health Department - CLOSED MONDAY, COVID-19 vaccinations will be rescheduled.

Right to Life of Louisville - CLOSED MONDAY

Active Day of Bardstown - CLOSED MONDAY

Bullitt County Public Library - CLOSED MONDAY

Indiana:

Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana - CLOSED MONDAY

Orange County Family Dentistry - CLOSED MONDAY

Baptist Health Floyd COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic - CLOSED MONDAY

Jennings County COVID-19 Vaccination and testing sites - CLOSED MONDAY

Churches: 

Free Gospel Fellowship Church - P.M. services canceled

If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.

