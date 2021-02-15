LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. This list will be updated frequently.
SCHOOLS:
For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here.
DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:
Kentucky:
Beth Haven Daycare - CLOSED TUESDAY
First Christian Church Enrichment Center, Elizabethtown - CLOSED TUESDAY
Little Village Learning Center, Brooks - CLOSED TUESDAY
Laughter & Lullabies Childcare - CLOSED TUESDAY
Little Stars Preschool, Simpsonville - CLOSED TUESDAY
Memorial Angels Childcare, Elizabethtown - CLOSED TUESDAY
North Bullitt Daycare - CLOSED TUESDAY
Ridgewood Child Development Center - CLOSED TUESDAY
St. Augustine Pre-school, Lebanon - CLOSED TUESDAY
Young Kids Academy Lou. & Fern Valley - CLOSED TUESDAY
Indiana:
Child Care Partners daycare, Jeffersonville - CLOSED TUESDAY
Playworld Child Development Center - CLOSED TUESDAY
Rainbow's End, Corydon - DELAYED 2 HOURS
Trinity Learning Center, New Albany - CLOSED TUESDAY
BUSINESSES:
Kentucky:
Best Buy Distribution Center, Shepherdsville - 1st shift Tuesday canceled; building open for 2nd shift Tuesday
Bullitt County Health Dept. - CLOSED TUESDAY
Bourbon Heritage Center - CLOSED TUESDAY
Bullitt County Judicial Center - CLOSED TUESDAY
Carroll County Circuit Clerk's Office, Carrollton - CLOSED TUESDAY
Choices Life Resource Center - CLOSED TUESDAY
CNI St. Joseph Health, Bardstown, CLOSED TUESDAY below:
- Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care, Bardstown, (Dr. Moore)
- Saint Joseph Medical Group – BAC, Bardstown (Geron, Greenwell, Hale)
- Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care, South Salem
- Saint Joseph Medical Group – Surgery, Bardstown (Hooley, Jones)
- Saint Joseph Medical Group – OBGYN, Bardstown (Hall, Folmer, Matherly)
- Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology, Bardstown
CNI St. Joseph Health, Bardstown, CLOSED Tuesday below:
- Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care, Bardstown, (Johnson, Irwin
- Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care, New Haven
- Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care, Willisburg
- Saint Joseph Medical Group – Surgery, Bardstown (Anderson)
Country Animal Hospital, Lou. - CLOSED TUESDAY
Dr. Robert Nolan Jr, Browns Lane in Lou. - CLOSED TUESDAY
Elizabethtown Physicians for Women - CLOSED TUESDAY
Evan Williams Bourbon Experience - CLOSED TUESDAY
Henry County Public Library - CLOSED TUESDAY
Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk's Office, Lou. - CLOSED TUESDAY
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Lou. - CLOSED TUESDAY
Jefferson County PVA - CLOSED TUESDAY
Kentucky judicial branch facilities, including courthouses statewide, Ky. Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Administrative Office of the Courts - CLOSED TUESDAY
Louisville Family Audiology - CLOSED TUESDAY
Louisville Metro Animal Services Animal House adoption center -- CLOSED TUESDAY; LMAS shelter open
Louisville Pulmonary Care -- CLOSED TUESDAY
Louisville Zoo - CLOSED TUESDAY
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana - CLOSED TUESDAY
Norton Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Republic Bank YMCA, 18th & Broadway, delayed start at noon Tuesday.
- Vaccine appointments to be rescheduled. Patients may not recognize the phone number of the scheduler on their cell phones, so please answer the call.
Norton Medical Group offices open at 10 a.m. TUESDAY. Patients with earlier appointments will be rescheduled or changed to telehealth.
Oldham County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics - Postponed TUESDAY
- Second dose (Boost) COVID vaccine clinics scheduled for Wednesday February 17, 2021, have been postponed to Saturday, February 20, 2021. All appointments will be moved up 4 hours ahead of their original time. (For example, appointments originally scheduled for 1:00 p.m. will now be at 9:00 a.m.) Patients will receive a confirmation email with their new appointment time. This drive-thru clinic will be hosted at the Oldham County Health Department as originally planned.
- First dose (Prime) COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, 2021, has been postponed to Tuesday, February 23, 2021. All appointment times will remain the same. This drive-thru clinic will still take place at Oldham County EMS-Station 1, 1101 New Moody Lane, La Grange.
Park DuValle Community Health Center - CLOSED TUESDAY
Pearl Medical Care Center, Lou. - CLOSED TUESDAY
Priority Radiology, Lou. - DELAYED to 10 a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul, Louisville - Food pantry CLOSED TUESDAY
Shelby County Parks/FAC - CLOSED TUESDAY
University of Louisville COVID-19 testing and vaccination drive-thru sites CLOSED TUESDAY:
- Brook and Liberty downtown
- Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
- Medical Center South
- Those with appointments scheduled will get an email with a new date and time. Those due for a second dose will get it within the required time.
Vi-Jon (Germ X) - Reopens with 1st shift TUESDAY (Monday's 2nd & 3rd shifts were canceled)
Indiana:
Baptist Health Floyd Cancer Center - 2 hour delay TUESDAY
Charlestown/Clark County Libraries - CLOSED TUESDAY
Clark County Health Dept. COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites - CLOSED TUESDAY:
- People scheduled for vaccinations are rescheduled for Feb. 20 at the same appointment time as previously scheduled Tuesday.
The Dermatology Center, New Albany and Corydon - CLOSED TUESDAY
Federal courthouse, New Albany - CLOSED TUESDAY
Harrison County Public Library - CLOSED TUESDAY
Neovia Logistics -- Jeffersonville Indiana -- First shift closed on Feb. 16.
Orange County Family Dentistry, Paoli - CLOSED TUESDAY
WorkOne Southern Indiana - CLOSED TUESDAY
WomanCare OB/GYN, Jeffersonville - Opens at noon TUESDAY
CHURCHES:
Kentucky:
Beulah Presbyterian Church Open Table - CANCELED TUESDAY
Eagles Nest Church, Lou. - CLOSED TUESDAY
Shively Baptist Church, Child's Day Out - CLOSED TUESDAY
Indiana:
For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here.
If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.