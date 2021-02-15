UPDATED SNOW FOX closings day cares churches businesses.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. This list will be updated frequently.

SCHOOLS:

For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here

DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:

Kentucky:

Beth Haven Daycare - CLOSED TUESDAY

First Christian Church Enrichment Center, Elizabethtown - CLOSED TUESDAY

Little Village Learning Center, Brooks - CLOSED TUESDAY

Laughter & Lullabies Childcare - CLOSED TUESDAY

Little Stars Preschool, Simpsonville - CLOSED TUESDAY

Memorial Angels Childcare, Elizabethtown - CLOSED TUESDAY

North Bullitt Daycare - CLOSED TUESDAY

Ridgewood Child Development Center - CLOSED TUESDAY

St. Augustine Pre-school, Lebanon - CLOSED TUESDAY

Young Kids Academy Lou. & Fern Valley - CLOSED TUESDAY

Indiana: 

Child Care Partners daycare, Jeffersonville - CLOSED TUESDAY

Playworld Child Development Center - CLOSED TUESDAY

Rainbow's End, Corydon - DELAYED 2 HOURS

Trinity Learning Center, New Albany - CLOSED TUESDAY

BUSINESSES:

Kentucky:

Best Buy Distribution Center, Shepherdsville - 1st shift Tuesday canceled; building open for 2nd shift Tuesday

Bullitt County Health Dept. - CLOSED TUESDAY

Bourbon Heritage Center - CLOSED TUESDAY

Bullitt County Judicial Center - CLOSED TUESDAY

Carroll County Circuit Clerk's Office, Carrollton - CLOSED TUESDAY

Choices Life Resource Center - CLOSED TUESDAY

CNI St. Joseph Health, Bardstown, CLOSED TUESDAY below:

  • Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care, Bardstown, (Dr. Moore)
  • Saint Joseph Medical Group – BAC, Bardstown (Geron, Greenwell, Hale)
  • Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care, South Salem
  • Saint Joseph Medical Group – Surgery, Bardstown (Hooley, Jones)
  • Saint Joseph Medical Group – OBGYN, Bardstown (Hall, Folmer, Matherly)
  • Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology, Bardstown

CNI St. Joseph Health, Bardstown, CLOSED Tuesday below:

  • Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care, Bardstown, (Johnson, Irwin
  • Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care, New Haven
  • Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care, Willisburg
  • Saint Joseph Medical Group – Surgery, Bardstown (Anderson)

Country Animal Hospital, Lou. - CLOSED TUESDAY

Dr. Robert Nolan Jr, Browns Lane in Lou. - CLOSED TUESDAY

Elizabethtown Physicians for Women - CLOSED TUESDAY

Evan Williams Bourbon Experience - CLOSED TUESDAY

Henry County Public Library - CLOSED TUESDAY

Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk's Office, Lou. - CLOSED TUESDAY

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Lou. - CLOSED TUESDAY

Jefferson County PVA - CLOSED TUESDAY

Kentucky judicial branch facilities, including courthouses statewide, Ky. Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Administrative Office of the Courts - CLOSED TUESDAY

Louisville Family Audiology - CLOSED TUESDAY

Louisville Metro Animal Services Animal House adoption center -- CLOSED TUESDAY; LMAS shelter open

Louisville Pulmonary Care -- CLOSED TUESDAY

Louisville Zoo - CLOSED TUESDAY

Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana - CLOSED TUESDAY

Norton Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Republic Bank YMCA, 18th & Broadway, delayed start at noon Tuesday.

  • Vaccine appointments to be rescheduled. Patients may not recognize the phone number of the scheduler on their cell phones, so please answer the call.

Norton Medical Group offices open at 10 a.m. TUESDAY. Patients with earlier appointments will be rescheduled or changed to telehealth.

Oldham County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics - Postponed TUESDAY

  • Second dose (Boost) COVID vaccine clinics scheduled for Wednesday February 17, 2021, have been postponed to Saturday, February 20, 2021. All appointments will be moved up 4 hours ahead of their original time. (For example, appointments originally scheduled for 1:00 p.m. will now be at 9:00 a.m.) Patients will receive a confirmation email with their new appointment time. This drive-thru clinic will be hosted at the Oldham County Health Department as originally planned.
  • First dose (Prime) COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, 2021, has been postponed to Tuesday, February 23, 2021. All appointment times will remain the same. This drive-thru clinic will still take place at Oldham County EMS-Station 1, 1101 New Moody Lane, La Grange.

Park DuValle Community Health Center - CLOSED TUESDAY

Pearl Medical Care Center, Lou. - CLOSED TUESDAY

Priority Radiology, Lou. - DELAYED to 10 a.m.

St. Vincent de Paul, Louisville - Food pantry CLOSED TUESDAY

Shelby County Parks/FAC - CLOSED TUESDAY

University of Louisville COVID-19 testing and vaccination drive-thru sites CLOSED TUESDAY:

  • Brook and Liberty downtown
  • Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
  • Medical Center South
  • Those with appointments scheduled will get an email with a new date and time. Those due for a second dose will get it within the required time.

Vi-Jon (Germ X) - Reopens with 1st shift TUESDAY (Monday's 2nd & 3rd shifts were canceled)

Indiana:

Baptist Health Floyd Cancer Center - 2 hour delay TUESDAY

Charlestown/Clark County Libraries - CLOSED TUESDAY

Clark County Health Dept. COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites - CLOSED TUESDAY:

  • People scheduled for vaccinations are rescheduled for Feb. 20 at the same appointment time as previously scheduled Tuesday.

The Dermatology Center, New Albany and Corydon - CLOSED TUESDAY

Federal courthouse, New Albany - CLOSED TUESDAY

Harrison County Public Library - CLOSED TUESDAY

Neovia Logistics -- Jeffersonville Indiana -- First shift closed on Feb. 16.

Orange County Family Dentistry, Paoli - CLOSED TUESDAY

WorkOne Southern Indiana - CLOSED TUESDAY

WomanCare OB/GYN, Jeffersonville - Opens at noon TUESDAY

CHURCHES: 

Kentucky: 

Beulah Presbyterian Church Open Table - CANCELED TUESDAY

Eagles Nest Church, Lou. - CLOSED TUESDAY

Shively Baptist Church, Child's Day Out - CLOSED TUESDAY

Indiana: 

If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.

