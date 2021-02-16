LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. This list will be updated frequently.
SCHOOLS:
For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here.
DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:
Kentucky:
Active Day of Bardstown - CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Indiana:
BUSINESSES:
Kentucky:
CHI Saint Joseph Health, Bardstown. These facilities are CLOSED or DELAYED Feb. 17 and 18:
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care and Workplace Care
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (4371 New Shepherdsville Road)
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Orthopedics
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Surgery
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (4359 New Shepherdsville Road)
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (Salem)
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (New Haven)
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (Willisburg)
- TWO HOUR DELAY: Saint Joseph Health Cancer Care Center - Flaget Cancer Center
Conifer Health Solutions - CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Dr. Philip Cornette Dental Office - CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana – Main Office (Dutchman’s) ONLY - OPEN Wednesday 2/17/2021
- All other locations closed. Includes Richmond, Elizabethtown and all satellite offices
Vulcan Materials, Elizabethtown - CLOSED THROUGH SATURDAY
Indiana:
CHURCHES:
Kentucky:
Hunsinger Lane Baptist Church - Food pantry CLOSED WEDNESDAY
St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Cecilia - All services canceled through Friday, Feb. 19. Weekend masses TBA.
Southern Hills Church of the Nazarene - Bible study canceled WEDNESDAY
Indiana:
If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.
