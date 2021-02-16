UPDATED SNOW FOX closings day cares churches businesses.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. This list will be updated frequently.

SCHOOLS:

For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here

DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:

Kentucky:

Active Day of Bardstown - CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Indiana: 

BUSINESSES:

Kentucky:

CHI Saint Joseph Health, Bardstown. These facilities are CLOSED or DELAYED Feb. 17 and 18:

  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care and Workplace Care
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (4371 New Shepherdsville Road)
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Orthopedics
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Surgery
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (4359 New Shepherdsville Road)
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (Salem)
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (New Haven)
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (Willisburg)
  • TWO HOUR DELAY: Saint Joseph Health Cancer Care Center - Flaget Cancer Center

Conifer Health Solutions - CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Dr. Philip Cornette Dental Office - CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana – Main Office (Dutchman’s) ONLY - OPEN Wednesday 2/17/2021

  • All other locations closed. Includes Richmond, Elizabethtown and all satellite offices

Vulcan Materials, Elizabethtown - CLOSED THROUGH SATURDAY

Indiana: 

CHURCHES: 

Kentucky:

Hunsinger Lane Baptist Church - Food pantry CLOSED WEDNESDAY

St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Cecilia - All services canceled through Friday, Feb. 19. Weekend masses TBA.

Southern Hills Church of the Nazarene - Bible study canceled WEDNESDAY

Indiana: 

For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here

If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags