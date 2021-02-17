LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. This list will be updated frequently.
SCHOOLS:
For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here.
DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:
Kentucky:
Active Day of Bardstown - CLOSED THURSDAY
Indiana:
GOVERNMENT:
Kentucky:
Hardin County Board of Adjustment, Elizabethtown. 5 p.m. meeting CANCELED THURSDAY
Oldham Co. Health Department Thursday COVID-19 vaccine appointments postponed to Thursday, February, 25th.
- Appointment times remain the same. The clinic will be Crestwood Baptist Church, 6400 Sweetbay Drive, Crestwood.
Indiana:
BUSINESSES:
Kentucky:
CHI Saint Joseph Health, Bardstown. These facilities are CLOSED Feb. 18:
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care and Workplace Care
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care and Outpatient Rehabilitation at Flaget Memorial Hospital (4371 New Shepherdsville Road)
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Orthopedics
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Surgery
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (4359 New Shepherdsville Road)
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (Salem)
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (New Haven)
- CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (Willisburg)
Confier Health Solutions - CLOSED THROUGH FRIDAY
Dr. Elizabeth Sebree OB/GYN, Elizabethtown - CLOSED THURSDAY
Omagi Salon & Spa, Paddock Shops, 2-HOUR DELAY THURSDAY
Indiana:
CHURCHES:
Kentucky:
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church fish fry - CANCELED FRIDAY
Indiana:
