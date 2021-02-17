UPDATED SNOW FOX closings day cares churches businesses.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. This list will be updated frequently.

SCHOOLS:

DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:

Kentucky:

Active Day of Bardstown - CLOSED THURSDAY

Indiana: 

GOVERNMENT:

Kentucky:

Hardin County Board of Adjustment, Elizabethtown. 5 p.m. meeting CANCELED THURSDAY

Oldham Co. Health Department Thursday COVID-19 vaccine appointments postponed to Thursday, February, 25th.

  • Appointment times remain the same. The clinic will be Crestwood Baptist Church, 6400 Sweetbay Drive, Crestwood.

Indiana:

BUSINESSES:

Kentucky:

CHI Saint Joseph Health, Bardstown. These facilities are CLOSED Feb. 18:

  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care and Workplace Care
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care and Outpatient Rehabilitation at Flaget Memorial Hospital (4371 New Shepherdsville Road)
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Orthopedics
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Surgery
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (4359 New Shepherdsville Road)
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (Salem)
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (New Haven)
  • CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care (Willisburg)

Confier Health Solutions - CLOSED THROUGH FRIDAY

Dr. Elizabeth Sebree OB/GYN, Elizabethtown - CLOSED THURSDAY

Omagi Salon & Spa, Paddock Shops, 2-HOUR DELAY THURSDAY

Indiana: 

CHURCHES: 

Kentucky:

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church fish fry - CANCELED FRIDAY

Indiana: 

If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.

