LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. This list will be updated frequently.

SCHOOLS:

For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here

DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:

Kentucky:

Amazing Childcare Learning Center - CLOSED FRIDAY

Active Day of Bardstown - CLOSED FRIDAY

Indiana: 

GOVERNMENT:

Kentucky:

Indiana:

BUSINESSES:

Kentucky:

Conifer Health Solutions - CLOSED FRIDAY

Indiana: 

CHURCHES: 

Kentucky:

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church fish fry - CANCELED FRIDAY

Indiana: 

If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.

