LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. This list will be updated frequently.
SCHOOLS:
For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here.
DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:
Kentucky:
Amazing Childcare Learning Center - CLOSED FRIDAY
Active Day of Bardstown - CLOSED FRIDAY
Indiana:
GOVERNMENT:
Kentucky:
Indiana:
BUSINESSES:
Kentucky:
Conifer Health Solutions - CLOSED FRIDAY
Indiana:
CHURCHES:
Kentucky:
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church fish fry - CANCELED FRIDAY
Indiana:
For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here.
If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.