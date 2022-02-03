UPDATED SNOW FOX closings day cares churches businesses.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Thursday, February 4, 2022 and later. This list will be updated frequently.

SCHOOLS:

DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:

Kentucky: 

New Song Christian Academy - Open house rescheduled to 6:30 p.m., Feb. 10

Indiana: 

Discovery Years Childcare, New Albany - Closed Friday

A New Dawn Daycare - Closed Friday

GOVERNMENT:

Kentucky:

All Kentucky state government offices - Closed Friday

All offices of Oldham County Fiscal Court - Closed Friday

Jefferson County Clerk's Office locations - Closed Friday

Louisville Metro Gov't. Air Pollution Control District office - Closed Friday; staff works remotely

Indiana:

BUSINESSES:

Kentucky:

Bluewater Dx COVID-19 testing sites - Closed Friday

Caravan Comedy Club - Closed Thursday night

Best Buy Distribution Center- RLC - Closed for 2nd shift Thursday and 1st shift Friday 02/04/22; Reopening 2nd shift Friday 02/04/22

Baptist Health COVID-19 Testing Clinic Closed Friday, Feb. 4.

DHL Henkel Louisville 2nd shift will be closed on Thursday

Kosair Shrine Circus - 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday performances cancelled. Ticket holders contact their ticket purchase location for refund or exchange for later performances.

Malone Step and Dance Company - Closed Friday

Plehn's Bakery, St. Matthews, Ky. - Closed Friday

Univ. of Louisville Health downtown drive-thru COVID 19 testing - opens at 10 a.m. Friday

Louisville Therapy Group - closed Friday

Family Health Center (all Louisville locations) - closed Friday

Ellis & Badenhausen Orthopaedics - Opening 11 a.m. Friday

DHL Henkel Louisville- Closed for 2nd shift Thursday

Kemper & Kemper MDs Louisville - Closed Friday

Kentucky Blood Center - will reopen noon Friday

Action Material Handling - Closed Friday

Indiana: 

Community Medical Center Jeffersonville - Closed Friday

Community Medical Center Georgetown - Closed Friday

Surgical Center of New Albany - Closed Friday

Bobby Cooke Golf Academy - Jeffersonville opens at 1 p.m. on Friday

Clark County Auto Auction - Closed Friday

The Dermatology Center - Closed Friday

Cimtech Inc. - Closed friday

CHURCHES: 

Kentucky:

Indiana: 

If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.

