LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Thursday, February 4, 2022 and later. This list will be updated frequently.
SCHOOLS:
For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here.
DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:
Kentucky:
New Song Christian Academy - Open house rescheduled to 6:30 p.m., Feb. 10
Indiana:
Discovery Years Childcare, New Albany - Closed Friday
A New Dawn Daycare - Closed Friday
GOVERNMENT:
Kentucky:
All Kentucky state government offices - Closed Friday
All offices of Oldham County Fiscal Court - Closed Friday
Jefferson County Clerk's Office locations - Closed Friday
Louisville Metro Gov't. Air Pollution Control District office - Closed Friday; staff works remotely
Indiana:
BUSINESSES:
Kentucky:
Bluewater Dx COVID-19 testing sites - Closed Friday
Caravan Comedy Club - Closed Thursday night
Best Buy Distribution Center- RLC - Closed for 2nd shift Thursday and 1st shift Friday 02/04/22; Reopening 2nd shift Friday 02/04/22
Baptist Health COVID-19 Testing Clinic Closed Friday, Feb. 4.
DHL Henkel Louisville 2nd shift will be closed on Thursday
Kosair Shrine Circus - 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday performances cancelled. Ticket holders contact their ticket purchase location for refund or exchange for later performances.
Malone Step and Dance Company - Closed Friday
Plehn's Bakery, St. Matthews, Ky. - Closed Friday
Univ. of Louisville Health downtown drive-thru COVID 19 testing - opens at 10 a.m. Friday
Louisville Therapy Group - closed Friday
Family Health Center (all Louisville locations) - closed Friday
Ellis & Badenhausen Orthopaedics - Opening 11 a.m. Friday
DHL Henkel Louisville- Closed for 2nd shift Thursday
Kemper & Kemper MDs Louisville - Closed Friday
Kentucky Blood Center - will reopen noon Friday
Action Material Handling - Closed Friday
Indiana:
Community Medical Center Jeffersonville - Closed Friday
Community Medical Center Georgetown - Closed Friday
Surgical Center of New Albany - Closed Friday
Bobby Cooke Golf Academy - Jeffersonville opens at 1 p.m. on Friday
Clark County Auto Auction - Closed Friday
The Dermatology Center - Closed Friday
Cimtech Inc. - Closed friday
CHURCHES:
Kentucky:
Indiana:
If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.
