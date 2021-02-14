UPDATED SNOW FOX closings day cares churches businesses.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. This list will be updated frequently.

SCHOOLS:

For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here

DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:

Kentucky:

Barren Co. Schools - CLOSED MONDAY

Bellarmine University - CLOSED MONDAY, COVID-19 testing canceled

Bullitt Co. Schools - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY

Carroll Co. Schools - in-person canceled, virtual learning will continue as scheduled

Eminence Independent Schools - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY

Grayson Co. Schools - NTI day for all in-person students MONDAY

Jefferson Co. Catholic Schools - CLOSED MONDAY

KLA Schools of Prospect - CLOSED MONDAY

Landmark Christian Academy - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY

Little Stars Preschool - CLOSED MONDAY

Meade Co. Schools - NTI Learning Day MONDAY

Middletown UMC Child Development Center - CLOSED MONDAY

Nelson Co. Schools - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY

Oldham Co. Schools - CLOSED MONDAY

Sacred Heart Preschool - CLOSED MONDAY

St. Benedict Center for Early Childhood Education - CLOSED MONDAY

St. Augustine School - VIRTUAL LEARNING MONDAY

University of Louisville - Online only MONDAY, COVID-19 testing through Bluewater Testing Services will be closed

Waldorf School of Louisville - CLOSED MONDAY and TUESDAY

Indiana:

Borden-Henryville School Corporation - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation - CLOSED MONDAY

Crawford Co. Schools - CLOSED MONDAY and TUESDAY

Grace Christian Academy - CLOSED MONDAY

Greater Jasper Cons. Schools - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY

Indiana University Southeast - Online only Monday, on-campus offices CLOSED

Ivy Tech Community College Sellersburg - Classes and offices operating VIRTUALLY on MONDAY

Lanesville Community Schools - CLOSED MONDAY 

Madison Consolidated Schools - REMOTE LEARNING

New Albany Floyd County Schools - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY

North Lawrence Community Schools - CLOSED MONDAY and TUESDAY

Our Lady of Perpetual Help School - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY

Perry Central Community Schools - CLOSED MONDAY

Salem Community Schools - CLOSED MONDAY

Seymour Community Schools - CLOSED MONDAY

Southwestern Consolidated School - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY

Silver Creek School Corporation - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY

South Harrison Community Schools - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY

St. John's Lutheran School - CLOSED MONDAY

Tell City Schools - CLOSED MONDAY

BUSINESSES:

Kentucky:

Active Day of Bardstown - CLOSED MONDAY

Bridgehaven Mental Health Services - CLOSED MONDAY, virtual services available

Bullitt County Public Library - CLOSED MONDAY

Dr. Elizabeth Sebree MD Office - CLOSED MONDAY

Kleinert Kutz - CLOSED MONDAY

Kentucky Derby Museum - CLOSED MONDAY

LC Industries - CLOSED MONDAY

Louisville Slugger Museum - CLOSED MONDAY

Louisville Zoo - CLOSED MONDAY

LouVax vaccination site at Broadbent Arena- CLOSED MONDAY, appointments for those scheduled to receive their vaccinations tomorrow have been canceled, but individuals will receive an email to reschedule.

North Central District Health Department - CLOSED MONDAY, COVID-19 vaccinations will be rescheduled.

Pearl Medical Care Center - CLOSED MONDAY

Right to Life of Louisville - CLOSED MONDAY

Vulcan Materials - CLOSED MONDAY

Indiana:

Baptist Health Floyd COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic - CLOSED MONDAY

Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana - CLOSED MONDAY

Jennings County COVID-19 Vaccination and testing sites - CLOSED MONDAY

Orange County Family Dentistry - CLOSED MONDAY

Churches: 

Free Gospel Fellowship Church - P.M. services canceled

If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.

