LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. This list will be updated frequently.
SCHOOLS:
For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here.
DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:
Kentucky:
Barren Co. Schools - CLOSED MONDAY
Bellarmine University - CLOSED MONDAY, COVID-19 testing canceled
Bullitt Co. Schools - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY
Carroll Co. Schools - in-person canceled, virtual learning will continue as scheduled
Eminence Independent Schools - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY
Grayson Co. Schools - NTI day for all in-person students MONDAY
Jefferson Co. Catholic Schools - CLOSED MONDAY
KLA Schools of Prospect - CLOSED MONDAY
Landmark Christian Academy - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY
Little Stars Preschool - CLOSED MONDAY
Meade Co. Schools - NTI Learning Day MONDAY
Middletown UMC Child Development Center - CLOSED MONDAY
Nelson Co. Schools - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY
Oldham Co. Schools - CLOSED MONDAY
Sacred Heart Preschool - CLOSED MONDAY
St. Benedict Center for Early Childhood Education - CLOSED MONDAY
St. Augustine School - VIRTUAL LEARNING MONDAY
University of Louisville - Online only MONDAY, COVID-19 testing through Bluewater Testing Services will be closed
Waldorf School of Louisville - CLOSED MONDAY and TUESDAY
Indiana:
Borden-Henryville School Corporation - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY
Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation - CLOSED MONDAY
Crawford Co. Schools - CLOSED MONDAY and TUESDAY
Grace Christian Academy - CLOSED MONDAY
Greater Jasper Cons. Schools - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY
Indiana University Southeast - Online only Monday, on-campus offices CLOSED
Ivy Tech Community College Sellersburg - Classes and offices operating VIRTUALLY on MONDAY
Lanesville Community Schools - CLOSED MONDAY
Madison Consolidated Schools - REMOTE LEARNING
New Albany Floyd County Schools - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY
North Lawrence Community Schools - CLOSED MONDAY and TUESDAY
Our Lady of Perpetual Help School - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY
Perry Central Community Schools - CLOSED MONDAY
Salem Community Schools - CLOSED MONDAY
Seymour Community Schools - CLOSED MONDAY
Southwestern Consolidated School - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY
Silver Creek School Corporation - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY
South Harrison Community Schools - REMOTE LEARNING MONDAY
St. John's Lutheran School - CLOSED MONDAY
Tell City Schools - CLOSED MONDAY
BUSINESSES:
Kentucky:
Active Day of Bardstown - CLOSED MONDAY
Bridgehaven Mental Health Services - CLOSED MONDAY, virtual services available
Bullitt County Public Library - CLOSED MONDAY
Dr. Elizabeth Sebree MD Office - CLOSED MONDAY
Kleinert Kutz - CLOSED MONDAY
Kentucky Derby Museum - CLOSED MONDAY
LC Industries - CLOSED MONDAY
Louisville Slugger Museum - CLOSED MONDAY
Louisville Zoo - CLOSED MONDAY
LouVax vaccination site at Broadbent Arena- CLOSED MONDAY, appointments for those scheduled to receive their vaccinations tomorrow have been canceled, but individuals will receive an email to reschedule.
North Central District Health Department - CLOSED MONDAY, COVID-19 vaccinations will be rescheduled.
Pearl Medical Care Center - CLOSED MONDAY
Right to Life of Louisville - CLOSED MONDAY
Vulcan Materials - CLOSED MONDAY
Indiana:
Baptist Health Floyd COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic - CLOSED MONDAY
Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana - CLOSED MONDAY
Jennings County COVID-19 Vaccination and testing sites - CLOSED MONDAY
Orange County Family Dentistry - CLOSED MONDAY
Churches:
Free Gospel Fellowship Church - P.M. services canceled
For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here.
If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.