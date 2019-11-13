LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sobbing arson suspect begged a judge to let him out of jail Wednesday morning.
A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of Mark Bell. He was in tears after Jefferson District Judge Sara Nicholson declined to reduce his $50,000 cash bond.
"I can't get HIP or nothing?" Bell asked.
"At this time, no sir," Judge Nicholson said.
The Louisville Metro Police Department arrested him Tuesday at an apartment building on Garrison Court, near National Turnpike, in south Louisville.
Investigators say Bell threatened to burn down his apartment complex after a fight with his partner.
The victim told police Bell threw a bunch of his clothes into the hallway and set them on fire.
Bell is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
