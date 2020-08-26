LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several schools an businesses closed around Louisville on Tuesday ahead of Until Freedom's demonstration in the city because of rumors that made way around social media.
Many of those rumors did not materialize after the demonstration ended, and social media experts say those rumors on social media can spread "like wildfire."
"We knew that these individuals and these groups were coming to town, but what basically got everyone's attention was what was being shared on social that really elevated it to where it was yesterday," said Karen Freberg, a social media expert and Associate Professor of Strategic Communications at the University of Louisville.
Freberg said she personally saw various rumors on all social media platforms leading up to Until Freedom's "Good Trouble Tuesday" event. She said because people share those things without vetting the information, the user sharing the rumors can cause fear.
"If you have something that taps into that emotional core that we all have, that really raises concerns for security and fear," Freberg said. "People are going to act based on that."
She added that it played a factor into closing schools and businesses because of the uncertainty surrounding the event.
Freberg and other experts say taking the time to understand what's true and false by researching the claims can go a long way.
"It's kind of thinking both as a researcher and a strategist, kind of understanding what chess piece they're trying to move with you as the audience," she said.
Just visiting the profile can go along way in determining the legitimacy of a claim or statement, she said.
Freberg said in situations where big events are happening with much uncertainty around them, it's important to be mindful of what information you're sharing, especially in our current social climate.
"It's really important to take ownership and look at where the information is coming from and whether or not it's true," she said.
