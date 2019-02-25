LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media threats have put three schools on alert Monday in three separate districts on both sides of the Ohio River.
A call to parents for Highland Hills Middle School in Floyds Knobs, Indiana said there was a threat on both Instagram and SnapChat. The Floyd County Sheriff's Office put extra patrols at the school on Monday morning.
In St. Matthews, Waggener High School is on alert. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson tells WDRB that a vague, unspecific threat was made toward the school. He says there is an increased police presence around the school out of extreme caution.
Kentucky State Police are investigating a threat made toward Spencer County High School on Sunday night.
Spencer County's assistant superintendent says that an "indirect" threat was made toward the school via Facebook. School officials contacted law enforcement, however school was not cancelled. There is increased security at the school, including KSP troopers and sheriff’s deputies.
