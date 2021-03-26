LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The director of a Kentucky domestic violence shelter said a bill signed this week by Gov. Andy Beshear is “an answer to a lot of prayer.”
Tanya Thomas of Springhaven in Elizabethtown said she is elated that the facility will remain open after Beshear signed House Bill 8.
“I just can't tell you how elated I am for our staff but mainly for our victims that we serve,” she said.
The bill provides relief to many social service agencies that are part of the state pension system. It changes the pension formula, allowing them to pay a fixed dollar amount over 30 years — like a mortgage.
“It will incentivize people to keep people in the pension system instead of laying them off or going to contract labor,” said the bill’s primary sponsor, Rep. Jim Duplessis, a Republican from Elizabethtown.
Under the old pension system, each agency paid a percentage of its payroll based on a state average. It meant some larger entities were paying less than what they actually owed, while some smaller ones, such as Springhaven, were forced to pay more.
Duplessis said now each just pays it owes.
“Each employer pays what they owe, and that is literally the most fair way we could go forward,” he said.
Thomas said SpringHaven will now pay roughly 30% of its payroll for pensions instead of a projected 80% or more.
She said it is an amount she can manage.
“It's such a relief," Thomas said. "You cannot imagine."
She said it's especially a relief for domestic violence victims in the eight counties Spinghaven serves.
“We're overcoming this pandemic, day-by-day," she said. "We overcame the bad weather and made it to work, and to have to shut down because of finances? That's unacceptable to me. So, yes, we're going to stay open, and we're going to be there for you, victims of domestic violence and their children.”
HB8 passed unanimously in both the House and Senate before being signed by Beshear. It is an example of bipartisan cooperation at the State Capitol.
“It happens in Frankfort,” Duplessis said. “People don't think that it does, but it does. And this bill is a perfect example of that.”
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.