LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville event often billed as "The World's Largest Halloween Party," is now sold out.
The Louisville Zoo tweeted Monday that no more tickets are available for this year's Boo at the Zoo.
Boo at the Zoo is now SOLD OUT. We'd like to thank our event sponsors: Ford Motor Company, Meijer, PNC Grow Up Great, and T-Mobile. To those of you still looking for fun autumn events, check out our October Virtual Animal Events, only $10 per device! https://t.co/al2G9fg5N9. pic.twitter.com/IYIDof4wHP— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) October 12, 2020
The annual event kicked off earlier this month, but 2020 brought some changes with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Children can dress up in their wildest costumes, but everyone over the age of 5 must wear a mask to enter the route.
The last day of Boo at the Zoo is Oct. 30.
