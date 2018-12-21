LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County girl got a big surprise during her school lunch on Thursday.
Adlia was surprised when her family joined her for lunch at Crestwood Elementary School. But she was really surprised when her big brother Ethan walked in.
She had just sat down with her tray, when the 18-year-old soldier walked in the door. She ran around the table and gave him a big hug. It wasn't long before someone handed her a tissue to wipe her tears.
Ethan has been at Fort Benning, Georgia, since October. He came home for the holidays and wanted to surprise his little sister.
