FORT KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of soldiers were welcomed back home to Kentucky on Monday night, a celebration and reunion nine months in the making.
Nearly 150 soldiers from the 19th Engineer Battalion’s 42nd Clearance Company returned to Fort Knox from a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan.
“I’m going to try not to cry. Obviously, it’s hard not to,” said Caitlyn Cruz, who was holding her 2-month-old son.
Cruz’s husband had not seen the baby in person until Monday night.
“We had our second son June 2, and we are just waiting to meet dad and see how it goes,” Cruz said.
The soldiers were introduced to thunderous applause, waving and signs welcoming them home. All the men and women lined up for a 15-minute presentation before being released to their families who ran up to them with hugs.
Megan Blair was waiting to see her dad and was sitting front row.
“It has been nine months since we have seen him," Blair said. "We are here for my mom and my sisters. We’re just excited for him to be home."
Many of the families knew the risks their loved ones were taking when deployed in November. The group conducted clearance operations and protected groups such as NATO, the Marines and other Army members from explosive devices and rocket locations.
“They were basically trying to protect the force, and that was the biggest thing I wanted to make sure these guys understood is that we are the protection,” Company Commander Capt. Aaron Beattie said.
Now that they’re back, many of these men and women want to get back to as normal and safe of a life as possible: home-cooked meals, running errands and just being with family.
"Having that spousal support and family support is one of those key things that not only keeps soldiers moving but leaders moving as well,” Beattie said.
The return home, however, may be short-lived. Fort Knox military officials said some soldiers could be headed for another deployment in a little more than a year.
