LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School bus drivers are an integral part of JCPS, but every day that school is canceled, the drivers’ work days are also canceled.
John Stovall, who represents about 1,200 bus drivers as president of Teamsters Local 783, said some drivers aren't getting paid during the JCPS "sick outs."
“It's hard because a lot of them have to go to bed early in the evening, because some of them start at 4 o’clock in the morning getting ready to go to the compounds," Stovall said. "And a lot of them are single parents, and they have childcare issues too. So it makes it hard when they don't hear anything until 10 or 11 o'clock at night."
It depends on how they chose to collect their paycheck. If drivers choose to get a paycheck year round, Stovall said they won't see a difference. But if drivers choose to be paid just during the school year, without summer break, they are not getting paid during the sick out. However, drivers will recoup that pay during make-up days at the end of the school year. For those in that classification, Stovall said drivers are losing about $150 a day.
It’s also still up in the air if drivers could lose out on the perfect attendance bonus because of the sick outs.
“I don't think they should, and if they try to do that, we'll certainly fight it, because they didn't call for the call out,” Stovall said.
Another inconvenience as summer break quickly approaches is that many drivers already have their vacations planned, and it could overlap with the extended school calendar.
“And now the school year is getting extended, and we've had it before where a week or so after school booked a cruise or family vacation," Stovall said. "So that puts a lot of it in jeopardy depending on how long this goes."
He hopes all the sick outs send a message to Frankfort so that his drivers won't have to go through this ever again.
