LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the cost of living rises, some are seeking better job opportunities — and plenty of employers are looking to hire.
Dozens of companies took part in a job fair at the Crowne Plaza on Wednesday in Louisville. For many employers, the search has been ongoing.
"It seems to be years, but we've actually been hiring a long time," said TARC Maintenance Director William Harris. "We've got a higher turnover, the workforce is aging and I would say at least the last three years, pre-COVID, we've been behind the eight ball trying to get people hired."
TARC isn't the only one, with many other industries like Freudenberg Medical, a medical device design company, facing the same issue.
"It's an ongoing fulfillment, so we're constantly trying to fill seats and get people in there to help us make all these devices," said Human Resources Recruiter Jessica Byerly.
Employers are trying to find ways to stand out in a competitive market.
"I think we just have to become attractive," Harris said. "People are looking for better wages and better working conditions and I think we just absolutely have to provide that."
Organizers of the job fair say everyone from recent college grads to retirees have been looking for work.
One retiree, who didn't want to give their name, told WDRB News the rise in living costs is why they're re-entering the workforce.
It's a newer problem that Job News USA's Jordan Harvey said is leading employers to offer new types of perks.
"Obviously, there are different incentives ... but there are also things employers are making accommodations for," Harvey said. "One of those we've seen is having to do with the gas prices. More willingness to let people work remote, or having some sort of allotment that they're able to do. So we're seeing all of those things across the board."
Many companies at the job fair also hope the face-to-face factor these types of events provide can give them an extra edge.
"I think just being visible in the community, showing that we're actively employing and just reaching out, conversations with people will make it a better process," said Harris.
Job News USA plans to host more job fair events this year:
- Aug. 24, Cardinal Stadium, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Oct. 12, Cardinal Stadium, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
