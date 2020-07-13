LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health professionals say a number of people getting tested for COVID-19 are providing wrong information beforehand, making those people virtually impossible to contact.
Many patients have given false phone numbers and addresses, which are two of the only ways for testing sites to get in touch with those who test positive.
Norton Healthcare said about one in 50 people provide the wrong information.
"It just seems like a big risk to take for something that's really simple," said Michelle Rose, Norton's manager of Population Health.
Health officials said people are doing this for a variety of reasons. Some of the misinformation is purely a mistake from some, but others have motivators. Rose said young adults often get tested in groups and all use the same contact phone number so that not everyone finds out the results.
"They're out in crowds, and they maybe live with their parents, and they don't want to necessarily disclose what they've been doing," she said. "So the group will get tested, one will give the phone number, and the rest won't give phone numbers that are accurate."
Other groups often do the same thing, like businesses, Rose said.
"They try to manage the infection by maybe social distancing in their business but not disclosing it to customers," she said. "That's a problem, because people go into that business thinking that business is safe to go into."
There's also people who use misinformation just to avoid ever hearing the results but are able to say they were tested.
It's a serious issue that leads to far too many positive cases walking around without any clue, and Rose said that needs to change.
"It also helps you both understand the infection and manage the symptoms so you can take better care of yourself," she said.
