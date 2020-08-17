LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For anyone who loves the city of Louisville, a drive through downtown can be a little depressing.
Once booming businesses are now boarded up, and that's not the only issue.
For a lot of the businesses, the trouble started in March with the pandemic, but since then, protests, curfews and plywood have kept customers away.
Michael Butler, general manager of The Louisville Palace, usually comes to Fourth Street Live for lunch.
"You come down here, you see plywood on all the businesses, it definitely makes you feel like we're not out of the woods, as far as protests go," he said.
Many businesses closed at the start of the pandemic and now continue to take hits. Rogue protesters recently drove right through Fourth Street Live, flipped tables and smashed windows.
Jason Smith, general manager at Gordon Biersch, said, "We just opened three and a half weeks ago, and business is definitely not what it was when we left, back in March."
He said the pandemic, people working from home and protesters are all keeping the restaurant empty.
"Although it's peaceful, and we support what they're doing, the cause that's going on, I think people in Louisville are just scared to come downtown," Smith said.
The restaurant was one of the businesses hit during the violence but has since removed the plywood.
"It's because we want people to feel welcome, we want them to feel safe," Smith said.
The restaurant is seeing only a fraction of the business it typically sees.
"We are probably doing 27% of last year's sales without the tourism, without the hotels, you know, without the businesses coming back to work," he said. "It has definitely taken a huge chunk of our sales."
And that's why Smith has brought back only 12 of his 60 staff members.
Some businesses are faring even worse.
"We lost the entire Derby this year," said John Hassmann, owner of A Taste of Kentucky.
Hassmann and his wife have three locations. A Taste of Kentucky on West Market is a popular gift shop. The store thrives off walk-ins from the nearby convention center and businesses and hotels.
But the business closed temporarily, and its future is in jeopardy.
"I don't want to close this down, we've been here for 10 years, but on the other hand, if we can't generate enough business to cover expenses, we have to look at alternatives," he said.
And even as businesses struggle, some, including Butler, believe it's important to see movement in other struggles happening now, as well.
"I think this is kind of an amazing time in our city," Butler said. "There's a lot of light being shined on areas that it hasn't been shined on in the past, and people's voices are being heard. I think that's what this is all about. I hope we get to come out of it on the other side a better city and understand our community a little better."
The Palace, meanwhile, is helping bring downtown back to life: It has scheduled its first live event since the pandemic hit, with comedian Brian Regan set to hit the stage on Oct. 16.
