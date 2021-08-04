LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some healthcare workers are protesting a vaccine mandate by one local hospital group.
Employees and other supporters lined up for what organizers called a "Protest for Medical Freedom" outside Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown Wednesday morning. Many had signs reading "We do not consent," "We demand vaccine choice" and "Tyranny by needle."
WDRB counted more than 70 people in attendance.
Baptist Health joined UofL Health and Norton Healthcare this week in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Health officials say medical workers are a key point of transmission for the coronavirus and the delta variant.
Organizer Brittany Smith, who says she works in radiology, posted a video to promote the event. "We need the community's support. It's a very difficult time for a lot of us," she says.
The hospital groups say there will be vaccine exceptions for approved religious and medical reasons.
