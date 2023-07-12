LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some people in the Hillview area could be without water due to a water main break.
Louisville Water said crews are working quickly to restore service. Multiple streets could be without water, including East Blue Lick Road, Hillview Boulevard, Arbor Trace, Cannon Court, Angelina Road, Arcadia Court, Balboa Place, Baracha Court.
