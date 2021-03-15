LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for the COVID-19 vaccine is causing some people to cross state lines.
Most states are telling people to get vaccinated at home, so the drive-through site inside Broadbent Arena in Louisville has been mostly Kentucky residents. But it's also open to certain people who live in Indiana.
Katlyn Gernand, a 22-year-old New Albany resident, is one of several thousand people vaccinated at Broadbent Arena this week.
"I work with a lot of people," Gernand said. "I didn't see any opportunity to get vaccinated in Indiana."
Gernand isn't eligible to be vaccinated in Indiana, but because she crosses the bridge for work, she was able to cross the state line to be vaccinated.
"Because my work at the domestic violence intake center, they were giving us a chance to get the vaccine," she said.
Karl Bullock, public information officer for the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Public Wellness, said it's OK for certain Hoosiers to cross state lines.
"We are in that unique spot where a lot of people who work in Jefferson County, in Metro Louisville, commute across state lines from Indiana," he said. "We do allow those who work in Jefferson County but live in Indiana to get vaccinate, simply because they fall in those lines of eligibility of health care workers, first responders and essential workers."
The Broadbent Arena site is called LouVax and one of several places vaccinating people in groups 1A, B and C. However, most of the sites follow different guidelines.
"I know the pharmacies have a separate contract with the state, and Norton has a wait list," Bullock said. "So every site issues out the vaccine according to the guidelines."
Bullock said the online form should help you determine if it's your turn.
"It should let you know that, at this time, you're not eligible for the vaccine," he said.
The LouVax site is scheduled to remain open as long as needed, but the location is also appointment-based.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.