LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is seeing an increase in cases of COVID-19 reported daily.
The state went from reporting about 750 a month ago to nearly 1,200 on Tuesday. The counties with the biggest increases are in northern Indiana, with some having up to five times the cases per capita compared to other counties, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
"Our hypothesis may or may not be correct, but certainly Michigan is also experiencing an increase in overall cases, and so there could be some carryover effect from Michigan coming down into Indiana," said Dr. Shaun Grannis, with Regenstrief Data and Analytics, the research firm that handles COVID-19 data for Indiana.
Grannis said the number of Hoosiers older than 60 going to the hospital has steadily declined because of more people getting vaccinated. But he said he has noticed an increase in emergency room visits from those ages 5 to 30 years old compared to earlier this year.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,166 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state since the start of the pandemic to 710,607.
The health department also reported 14 new deaths related to the respiratory virus. To date, 12,840 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 5.1% as of Wednesday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Floyd County reported two new cases on Wednesday for a total of 7,568 confirmed cases and 176 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to the state health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 3.4%.
Clark County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 4.7%, reported 10 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 12,715 and 190 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
As of Wednesday, 3,834,629 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the state, 2,212,174 of which were first doses. At least 1,622,455 Hoosiers — 29.9% of residents who are at least 16 — have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment at a state-run vaccination site click here, or call 211. For a list of locations, click here. Appointments are also available at Walgreens, Kroger and CVS.
For COVID-19 testing information, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.