LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some vaccine clinics say Indiana residents have missed their second appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, causing a ripple effect in the state.
With more vaccine options available, doctors said its OK to look around as long as you cancel your first appointment when you find another, according to a report by Fox 59.
A missed appointment puts clinics in a bind, because once a vial is opened, it has to be used within a specific timeframe.
“When there’s about 90 minutes left of that vaccine before it expires, we’re going to start looking for another arm to put that vaccine in,” said Leslie Lake, a pharmacy practice coordinator with Kroger said.
There is a six-week window to get your second shot, according to health officials. If a missed appointment pushes you beyond that window, there is not enough data to show how effective your vaccine will be.
"Even though it might protect you partially, we don't know if it lasts as long, we don't know if it provides the breath of coverage, we don't know if the immune system responds the same way at this point," said Dr. Cole Beeler, director of infection prevention at IU Health University Hospital.
Hoosiers are urged to plan ahead to cancel any appointments to open a spot to someone else.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.