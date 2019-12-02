LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana state parks are temporarily closed to everyone except deer hunters.
Both Clifty Falls in Madison and Spring Mill in Mitchell will remain closed to the public through Tuesday. The parks are being closed to allow hunters to help manage the deer populations in those areas.
Only hunters who registered for a random drawing can take part in the hunt on those days.
Other Indiana state parks that will temporarily close include: Chain O'Lakes, Charlestown, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Indiana Dunes, McCormick's Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Prophetstown, Shakamak, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, as well as Cave River Valley Natural Area and Trine State Recreation Area.
All state parks will re-open the morning after each two-day hunt.
The parks were closed for two days in November for a similar hunt.
