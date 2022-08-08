LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools students are starting the new school year with a fresh haircut.
It's all thanks to a partnership with local barbers. One of the students said a fresh cut helps him get even more excited to go back to class.
"Nobody even wanted to leave school for summer break. We wanted to stay at school because we were gonna miss our friends, our teachers, the lunch ladies, the principal and the staff members," Gabriel, a JCPS fifth grader, said. "And yeah, I didn't wanna leave school at all."
The district's Diversity, Equity and Poverty Department teamed up with several local barbers, like Fadez on 4th Barber Shop.
The local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity also gave out free backpacks during the haircutting event Monday morning at Fadez on 4th.
One JCPS mom said the program makes kids feel good about themselves while also taking some stress off of parents.
"It is a lot of relief," Chantelle Todd said. "Having multiple kids and then there's uniforms, there's shoes, there's supplies, there's haircuts, and it's a big relief actually."
Officials said the event also exposes students to a potential career path.
