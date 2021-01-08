LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Superintendents across greater Louisville are facing the most difficult decisions of their careers. The debate is whether they should put kids in class or keep them out because of COVID-19.
There's backlash no matter what.
"I understand the anger. I really do," Oldham County Superintendent Greg Schultz said. "I'm not happy that we are forced with these circumstances."
As we enter what many have dubbed the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, decisions differ depending on where your kid goes to school.
On Monday, New Albany Floyd County and Hardin County students will return to in-person class.
Hardin County will be on the hybrid A/B format. NAFC seventh- through 12th- grade students will stay on an A/B schedule.
Oldham County Schools planned a January comeback too but now will postpone for at least a week.
"I know it's painful for folks," Schultz said. "Nobody wants them back in-person more than I do."
Schultz made the call after talking with the health department about COVID-19 numbers.
"It's in the control of the community and trying to combat COVID spread," he said.
The plan from here in Oldham County is to make a decision on returning to class no later than next Thursday night for the following week. Schultz is also considering more of a targeted pause to in-person learning, similar to NAFC's approach.
"It's very probable — or possible — that we may take an elementary to an e-learning level or one of our two high schools or a middle school," said Dr. Brad Snyder, superintendent of NAFC.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.