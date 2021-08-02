LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 cases are surging across Kentucky, with more and more counties being added to the red zone — meaning they have over 25 daily cases per 100,000 people.
Almost all of the WDRB News viewing area in Kentucky is now in the red, except for Meade, Jefferson and Oldham counties, which are still orange.
In response, some health departments are now changing their strategies in an effort to get the virus under control.
"We're experiencing exponential growth, very similar to what we saw this time last year," said Roanya Rice, director of the North Central Health District, which covers Shelby, Spencer, Henry, and Trimble counties — all now in the red. "In the last four to six weeks, we've gone from having approximately 14 positive cases confirmed in a week, to over 187 positive cases confirmed in a week."
Red counties in the WDRB viewing area include: Breckinridge, Grayson, Hart, Green, Hardin, LaRue, Taylor, Bullitt, Nelson, Marion, Washington, Spencer, Shelby, Henry, Trimble and Carroll counties.
It's why health departments, including the North Central district, are bringing back free testing.
"We're hearing individuals are having trouble getting free testing, that testing is costing anywhere from $150 to $250 dollars, so we are gonna begin free testing again, by appointment," said Rice.
Starting next week, on Aug. 12, the North Central health department sites will extend drive-thru vaccine clinic hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in order to reach people after work.
"If you're going to place your bet and gamble, I would place it on getting the vaccine and not on not getting COVID," said Rice. "I think you're at greater risk by waiting and taking your chances that you won't get COVID if you're not vaccinated."
The Oldham County Health Department is also bringing back its drive-thru clinic. The county reported higher vaccination numbers in recent weeks.
"Everyone needs to get vaccinated," said Rice. "Until we can reach that herd immunity, we'll continue to see this happen."
Kentucky's positivity rate is currently 9.77%.
