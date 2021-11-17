LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky lawmakers say they are skeptical about Louisville's new Civilian Review Board for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The chairperson of the board and Louisville's newly hired Inspector General appeared before the legislature's judiciary committee.
The two explained how the board was formed in the wake of the protests after the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
But some lawmakers say they're concerned that the board will undermine the police, making it more difficult to hire new officers.
Inspector General Edward Harness assured them that the board is advisory and will only recommend discipline after an investigation in which the officer's rights will be respected.
"And then at the end of the investigation, they are provided with the findings as to what, by a preponderance of the evidence, was the finding of the investigation," he said. "So, absolutely, the officers are entitled to all procedural due process and representation throughout the entire investigation."
Board Chair Jennifer Green says the members have already gone through 40 hours of training, including riding along with police.
Harness says he plans to move to Louisville soon after wrapping up his job with the civilian police oversight agency in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
