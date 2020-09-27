LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More Kentucky students are heading back to class on Monday, as area districts phase in students for in-person classes.
For some students in Bullitt County, it will be their first time inside a classroom since March 13.
Five-year-old Liliana, who lives with her family in Shepherdsville, can't wait for her first "real" day of kindergarten.
"I'm really excited to go back to school because I get to see all my teachers," she said.
Bullitt County Public Schools begins its return to in-person classes Monday, starting with the youngest grades first. Pre-K through second grade can return to their elementary schools Monday morning.
Many parents, like Liliana's mom, look forward to the new routine after months of NTI.
"I'm excited for them to get back into the school. They miss their teachers and their academics," Elizabeth Satterly said. "I'm happy they get to do something normal for a little while."
Bullitt County Public Schools' reopening plan phases in grades over the next few weeks. All students who chose in-person instruction will be back by late October.
"Even though we are planning for the return to in-person classes, we all need to remain flexible and adaptable," said Superintendent Jesse Bacon. "There may be times when individual classrooms, schools or even feeder patterns need to return to remote learning for various reasons."
While the schools are getting extra cleaning, students are heading back with new supplies.
Satterly said her children will be sent to school with multiple masks, their own water bottles and hand sanitizer.
