LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the lanes and ramps will be closed at "Spaghetti Junction" on Wednesday for an inspection.
The Kentucky Transportation Department is intermittently shutting down lanes on Interstate 64 east at the Interstate 65 overpasses from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The following ramps will also be closed periodically on Wednesday:
- I-65 south ramp to I-64 east toward Lexington and Interstate 71 north toward Cincinnati
- I-65 north ramp to I-64 west toward St. Louis
- I-64 east ramp to I-65 north toward Indianapolis
- I-64 east ramp to I-71 north toward Cincinnati
A bridge crew will be doing follow-up inspections after a coil of steel came off a truck last week and damaged the roadway, according to KYTC.
Drivers are advised to use caution if driving through "Spaghetti Junction" or take an alternate route.
