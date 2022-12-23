LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inflation and the pandemic aren't the only concerns for some local small businesses this holiday season.
The Westport Village Shopping Center is typically packed in the last few days before Christmas, but the recent winter storm has taken some of the joy out of last-minute shopping.
Darling State of Mind Fashion and Gift Boutique's annual 12 Days of Christmas Sale is always popular, but this year a lot of shoppers are giving retailers the cold shoulder after Thursday's winter storm.
"We normally have so many people in here, you can't even move," said store owner Jen Neutz. "So the snow and the negative degrees have definitely had a big impact on us."
City and state officials have asked people to stay off the roads, Gov. Andy Beshear saying "last-second shopping is not worth it."
"This is one of those things where you can really exercise good citizenship by really just thinking about the big picture and staying home," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Christy Mudd was among the handful of last-minute shoppers at Westport Village on Friday.
"I was actually afraid that they were not open. I didn't see a lot of cars and I was like, 'Please be open,'" Mudd said. "Every year I have the best intentions of finishing early and every year, without fail, there's always a last-minute gift."
Mudd said she didn't have much of a problem getting to the shops because she lives nearby.
Some shop owners expect to see some last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve Saturday.
"Sometimes people will come out a little bit later after the roads get a little better," said Chuck Ellis, co-owner of Chuck and Mike's Tennis Shop. "I will follow the traffic as it slows down. I'll probably start to leave a little bit early unless somebody calls me."
Neutz said Christmas Eve is normally "a really busy day" for them.
Despite the winter weather giving some shoppers cold feet, it's not the first challenge retailers have faced.
"We got through a pandemic, we can get through this," said Neutz.
Most of the stores at Westport Village will be open for business on Christmas Eve, and hope to see more customers who stayed inside because of the winter weather.
