LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chick fil-A is helping to raise money for the family of a fallen Louisville Metro Police detective.
Participating Chick fil-A locations in Louisville are donating a portion of their Monday proceeds to the family of Deidre Mengedoht.
Customers need to mention the fundraiser, and a portion of the money from an order will be given to the LMPD Foundation, which will benefit her family.
Mengedoht died on Christmas Eve when an MSD truck crashed into her cruiser on I-64.
The fundraiser runs until 10 p.m.
