LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some grocery stores in both Kentucky and southern Indiana have announced special shopping hours for the elderly shoppers and shoppers whose immunity systems are compromised.
Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, Rainbow Blossom will only allow the elderly and those who are at greatest risk from catching the COVID-19 coronavirusto shop during the first hour of business in its five locations.
"This will be enforced by the honor system, as staff are unable to tell who is immunocompromised," a news release states. "For the safety of our most vulnerable members of our community, we ask that if you are not in this group of people, please respect the request and return later in the day for dining and shopping needs."
Rainbow Blossom stores and amended hours are below:
St. Matthews Market
3738 Lexington Road
Louisville, Ky. 40207
Hours:
Monday - Saturday, 8am to 9am (limited customers), 9am to 10pm (regular hours)
Sunday, 10am to 11am (limited customers), 11am to 8pm (regular hours)
Springhurst Wellness Center
3608 Springhurst Boulevard
Louisville, Ky. 40241
Hours:
Monday - Saturday, 9am to 10am (limited customers), 10am to 8pm (regular hours)
Saturday - Sunday, 11am to 12pm (limited customers), 12pm - 7pm (regular hours)
Middletown Market
12232 Shelbyville Road
Lousiville, Ky. 40243
Hours:
Monday - Saturday, 9am to 10am (limited customers), 10am to 9pm (regular hours)
Sunday - 11am to 12pm (limited customers), 12pm to 7pm (regular hours)
New Albany Market
3003 Charlestown Crossing
New Albany, Ind. 47150
Hours:
Monday - Saturday, 9am to 10am (limited customers), 10am to 9pm (regular hours)
Sunday - 11am to 12pm (limited customers), 12pm to 7pm (regular hours)
Highlands Market
3046 Bardstown Road
Louisville, Ky. 40205
Hours:
Monday - Saturday, 9am to 10am (limited customers), 10am to 10pm (regular hours)
Sunday - 11am to 12pm (limited customers), 12pm to 7pm (regular hours)
Similarly, Dollar General stores across the country announced plans to only allow elderly shoppers into their stores during the first hour of each day.
"In keeping with the Company's mission of serving others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods," said Todd Vasos, CEO of the chain, in a statement. "Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities he ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open."
