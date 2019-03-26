Some Metro Council members still believe city can cut $35 million without risk to public safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Metro Council members who voted against a tax hike have a message to Louisville: don't panic.
It seems many of them believe the city can find enough to cut without hurting public safety, especially after LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said last week he has already canceled a June class of police recruits because of expected cuts.
One things everyone agrees on is that Louisville will have to cut $35 million from next year's budget to pay off a rising pension obligation. Metro Council could have helped pay some of it with a tax increase originally proposed by Mayor Greg Fischer, but that increase was resoundingly defeated last week by a mixture of Republicans and Democrats.
On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of those who voted "no" said they feel there is a way to cut $35 million without slashing public safety.
Metro Councilman Brent Ackerson said the city could save about $25-30 million alone by cutting non-public safety departments by 10 percent across the board.
"When the mayor was elected, he said, 'I'm a businessman. I'm going to come in, we're going to be efficient. We're going to get smart about the way we do things,'" Ackerman said. "Eight years later, I'm saying, 'I'm still waiting.'"
Fischer's spokesperson Jean Porter responded to Tuesday's news conference:
"Because of the Council vote last week, the City faces $35 million in cuts in the fiscal year that starts on July 1, growing to $65 million in FY23. This budget challenge, contrary to the statement at the press conference, is not a “gift” to the people we serve. Citizens are asking for more services, not fewer.
The Council spoke loud and clear with their vote last week. Throughout this pension/budget challenge, we have not received a mathematically sound alternative plan to address the $35 million gap, much less the $65 million gap. The Mayor has always been willing to work with Council on our challenges, and he did so in the months leading to, and after the Council vote. Again, he’s enthusiastic to hearing realistic ideas, but given the magnitude of the Council cuts, we cannot sit and wait. The mayor and his team are working on a budget proposal to present on April 25. As always, the mayor will work with the Council’s budget committee during the budget formation process."
Critics say they hope the city can find a way to cut $35 million without devastating the city, but they're not sure. In fact, Metro Councilman Markus Winkler said he thinks it'll be very challenging not to cut public safety unless the city decimates other services with cuts.
