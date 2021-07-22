LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville Metro Council members want to regulate who can close roads in Metro Parks.
This comes after roads in Cherokee and Iroquois parks were closed to vehicle traffic for more than a year during the coronavirus pandemic.
The closures caused public outcry from those who drive on the roads regularly, but many others enjoyed having more space to walk safely through the parks.
A new ordinance aims to restrict the mayor's power in this situation. It says any long-term closures would need Metro Council's approval.
If a closure would last more than a year, it would require a public comment period before being approved.
"We did have a huge problem here, and there was a huge outcry by the community," Anthony Piagentini, R-19, said. "So we owe it to them to make sure we have a process set forth moving forward."
Thursday evening, the ordinance passed the Parks and Sustainability Committee unanimously. It now moves to the full council for a vote.
