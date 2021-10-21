LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is giving some of its employees a break on the day after Thanksgiving.
Most of Norton Healthcare's outpatient practices and offices will be closed on Nov. 26. "This action is intended to honor employees for their extraordinary service during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving them a paid day off," according to a news release. The same locations will also be closed on Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving.
Hospitals and emergency departments will remain open both days. Norton's Immediate Care Centers and Norton PromptCare at Walgreens will operate on holiday hours on Thanksgiving, and open as normal on Black Friday.
