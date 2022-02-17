LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and representatives from the business community highlighted Thursday a return of downtown office workers and a continuing investment in the city’s core.
Right now, a lot of people are still working remotely, a holdover from the quarantines of the COVID-19 pandemic's peak. But dozens of companies have committed to bringing employees back in phases in the near future. And that means empty sidewalks and streets could get busy and restaurants, bars, and other businesses that count on foot traffic could reap the benefits.
One of those business owners, Tawana Bain, said her restaurant, Black Jockey's Lounge on Fourth Street in downtown Louisville, struggled to weather the COVID-19 storm and more.
"It was dead," she said. "We were boarded up because we were really in the heart of the civil unrest. And so there was just nothing happening. But we ended up turning the space into a hub for protesters to come, collaborate, network, make phone calls — you name it — or just people downtown that wanted a place to charge their phones. So we made use of this space but we were not open actually selling food cocktails, so on and so forth."
As the omicron variant continues to ease and cities across the U.S. begin rolling back restrictions, Fischer said "the future of our downtown is bright."
Downtowns across the US have been struggling in the wake of COVID-19, but because of the actions we’ve been taking & the commitment of our great business partners, we are seeing downtown Louisville's momentum return! 1/3 https://t.co/iKnLPzVFNg pic.twitter.com/ThPqxddbKT— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) February 17, 2022
"In 2021, we started seeing downtown come alive again, and that trend is continuing," he said. "Every month, we are seeing increased activity with workers coming back in the office, with our arts and culture venues hosting events and with visitors taking advantage of our museums, bourbon tours and other attractions.”
Humana and Fifth Third Bank are two of the companies already in the process of bringing employees back downtown.
”We sent out an announcement earlier this week that we are going to be welcoming everyone back into our offices on March 16," said Douglas Edwards, senior vice president at Humana. "We have about 10,000 employees that are in the area and we know they're eager to see each other in person and we know that when they're back downtown, that's going to help the downtown economy."
That leaves Bain and other business owners are optimistic about the future.
"I'm hopeful," she said. "I am encouraged and I'm extremely inspired by a lot of what I'm seeing going on around us."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.