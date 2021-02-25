LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Superintendent Marty Pollio's recommendation Thursday to reopen Jefferson County Public Schools was followed by mixed reaction from parents.
In-person learning is something many parents want, but they also want to make sure it's safe.
So, no matter the results of the JCPS Board of Education's vote Thursday night, some parents had already made a decision.
"We were excited to see what the outcome would be," said Angela Caranto, whose son is a freshman at Moore Traditional High School.
Like most parents, Caranto has been waiting for a decision about the remainder of the school year.
"We want nothing more than him to go back to school," she said.
Pollio on Thursday recommended reopening schools in phases, starting in March. Several hours later, The Jefferson County Board of Education approved an amended version of the plan.
"It really hasn't changed our decision to continue NTI," explained Caranto. "We feel comfortable as parents and he feels more comfortable just to not take that risk."
Caranto said her son is doing well with NTI and plans to finish the school year in a virtual classroom. She said that's mainly because of concerns about the pandemic.
"With lunches and different electives, that he might have, it's just the unknown that's a little stressful for him, and we would just rather he be comfortable at home," she said.
Rachael Koontz, a JCPS parent and former teacher, has a second grader and a seventh grader in the district.
"They have been at home with me since last March. So, almost a year," Koontz said. "Some days are really good, some days are a little bit more challenging."
Although the school board's vote didn't come until late Thursday evening, Koontz was excited after Pollio delivered his state of the district address, making the recommendation to return to in-person learning, Thursday afternoon.
"There's just something about being in school that's different than what you can do with NTI," said Koontz. "So they're excited to go back and we're excited for them to be able to go back."
In Thursday's address, Pollio's recommendation included guidelines to protect the physical health of students, but Koontz believes in-person learning could also be good for their mental health.
"They miss their teachers, they miss being in school, they miss their friends," she said.
Meanwhile, Caranto said while her son will finish the school year at home, he is looking forward to returning to the classroom for his sophomore year of high school.
"We have faith that it's going to be a whole lot better in August, when they start," she said.
