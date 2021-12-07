LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some southern Indiana health departments are struggling to keep enough rapid COVID- tests in stock.
The Clark County Health Department posted to Facebook on Monday, saying it was running low on rapid tests. By Tuesday, another post was published saying the health department was completely out of rapid tests.
"This is not just a Clark County problem," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. "This is a statewide problem and honestly probably a nationwide problem."
But Yazel said he's optimistic that this is a short-term issue.
"Hopefully, this is just a bump in the road and that supply chain opens up and we won't have these problems any more," he said.
Yazel said the health department gets its testing supplies mainly from the state of Indiana. Despite requests for more rapid tests, he said no clear date has been given on when a new shipment can arrive.
The Clark County Health Department still has PCR tests available. Those are the COVID-19 tests that take a few days to get results back. Yazel said he recommends the PCR tests in most situations, saying they tend to give more accurate results.
The Floyd County Health Department is seeing similar issues. Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said they ran out of rapid tests last week, leaving three testing days with PCR testing as the only option. Harris said another shipment has since arrived from the state with 600 rapid COVID-19 test kits, but he believes that supply will only last about 10 days.
There are other options of getting a COVID-19 test outside of health departments. Pharmacy chains, hospital systems and groups like Bluewater Diagnostics offer local testing.
"The rapid test kits are going to be a little bit more difficult to get a hold of right now," said Erik Korte, Bluewater's lab director. "There is a national shortage, but we have not had any problems where we've had to stop testing or hold off on testing."
Bluewater offers several test sites in Kentucky counties, and Korte said rapid testing and PCR testing remains available.
Bluewater is hosting a testing and vaccination event on Sunday, Dec. 12, at St. Stephen Family Life Center off West Kentucky Street from noon until 2 p.m.
UofL Health, Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health all said their systems have an adequate supply of rapid tests. According to Norton Healthcare, there is a demand right now for tests and supply is being monitored.
According to Walgreens: "Walgreens offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for ages 3+ as well as at-home test kits for purchase in-store and online. Drive-thru testing appointments are available up to 2 days in advance. We continue to see increased demand for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests across the country and are working with our suppliers to ensure customers have access to self-test kits through the holidays. For individuals looking for specific items, Walgreens.com updates with the latest available store inventory information frequently throughout the day.
At-home COVID-19 test kits use a simple nasal swab or saliva sample to detect the virus. Just like with drive-thru testing, the turnaround time for results depends on which test you take."
For more information on testing at Walgreens, click here.
CVS and Kroger didn't respond to a request for comment.
At-home rapid test kits are available through the Louisville Metro Department of Health while supplies last. Click here for information. To search for testing locations in Louisville by zip code, click here.
