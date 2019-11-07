JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is joining dozens of other districts across Indiana, canceling school on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The district says it's closing so teachers and staff can participate in "Red for Ed Action Day." On Nov. 19, teachers will head to Indianapolis to lobby the Indiana General Assembly. Teachers are hoping for more resources for educators and students across the state. GCCS says it will have an eLearning Day on Monday, Feb. 17 to make up the day.
The Indiana State Teachers Association says at least 4,000 teachers have registered for the lobbying effort. That includes teachers from Madison Consolidated Schools and Jennings County School Corporation, which have also canceled school.
Jennings County says it’ll make up the day on Monday, Feb. 17. Madison School officials say an eLearning Day is scheduled for Nov. 19. The buildings will be open. Transportation and meals will be provided for students who prefer to come to campus. Students will work in a supervised, open study spaces in each building.
New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools says it is still monitoring the situation but no decisions have been made yet.
Clarksville Community Schools says it's not closing.
