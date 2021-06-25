LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a father and son who are accused of threatening to kill someone and then running over them.
On Thursday morning, Sheriff Jerry Pinkston was called to a home on East Fork Road where he said Mark Francis' wife was visiting a friend.
Police said Francis "attacked his wife and the homeowner swinging a knife violently and threatening to kill them." The homeowner was eventually able to disarm him, police said, and he then fled the area.
Later that day, as the homeowner was driving back home after filing a complaint with the Washington County Sheriff's Office on their moped, they were ran over by a SUV. Police said the driver was Clayton Francis, who is Mark Francis' son.
Police later found Clayton Francis at a home on Main Street Mackville and a police pursuit began. Police said he eventually parked his vehicle and fled on foot in the woods across from the Mackville Community Center. Police later found and arrested him around 3 p.m. Friday, charging him with attempted murder and fleeing and evading police.
Police are still searching for Mark Francis, who is wanted for wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault and violation of a EPO.
