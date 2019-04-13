CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been four months since LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht lost her life in the line of duty.
Saturday, through her son’s passion of baseball, a dedication was made in her honor.
Kicking off their opening day, teams with the South Oldham Little League walked in a parade to start the season on a note that was bittersweet for so many.
The parade was lead by Preston Mengedoht, whose mom, Deidre Mengedoht, was killed in a crash last Christmas Eve while in the line of duty.
Preston, an avid player and baseball fan, even threw out Saturday’s first pitch.
On the South Oldham fields, baseball is a passion and a sense of pride for all those who share in America’s pastime.
The opening ceremony included many tributes to the fallen officer, including Preston and his Cub Scout troop raising the flag in honor of his mom.
“So back on December 24th, 2018, not only did the community lose a brave and heroic woman we also lost a baseball mom,” coach Kevin Barnes said.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad also attended the opening parade and ceremonial first pitch thrown out by Preston.
“[Baseball] is such a huge part of America and our country and to see that she had a part in that is just truly, truly heartwarming," Conrad said.
Since December, donations have poured in and the South Oldham Little League presented a check to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation in Preston’s name.
One of the fields – Field 5 - will now be called “Dee Dee Field” and at the base of the flag poll is now a monument with the photo of the officer who gave her life to protect others.
“It feels good to have a memorial here and have a field named after my mom,” Preston told WDRB.
At the ceremony, more than $1,700 was donated to the Metro Police Foundation.
