LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The son of a fallen Louisville Metro Police officer got a surprise welcome on his first day of kindergarten.
LMPD officers lined the entrance of Georgetown Elementary as Riley walked in Tuesday morning.
Riley is the son of LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim, who was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on Interstate 64. He was outside of his police cruiser attempting to move an abandoned vehicle near I-64 west at Mellwood Avenue when the accident happened, police said.
The LMPD Facebook post said Riley has a great support system in place, and "Riley has a great support system in place and we hope he has a great day today!!! #LMPD #BeLikeZach"
Cottongim was a seven-year veteran with LMPD and left behind a wife and two young sons including Riley.
The memorial sign was dedicated on I-64 from Story Avenue to Grinstead Drive in Cottongim's name.
