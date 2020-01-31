LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grayson County mother remains in a medically-induced coma after her home exploded. Now her son is asking people to send get well cards.
"I feel like it would do a lot of good for my mother, in terms of lifting her spirits whenever she awakens," said AJ Scanlon.
Angela Young shielded her 7-year-old daughter from the explosion and suffered burns on 80% of her body.
Doctors will keep the 41-year-old sedated for weeks. She'll remain hospitalized for months.
"If she wasn't sedated, she would go into shock from the amount of pain she'd be feeling," explained Scanlon. "Her nerves are burned. Everything on her is burned. It's hard to even recognize her."
Cards can be mailed to Angela Young c/o Grayson County High School, 340 Schoolhouse Road, Leitchfield, KY 42754.
