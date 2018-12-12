LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Quade Green, a sophomore guard with the University of Kentucky Wildcats, has decided to transfer from UK.
According to a news release from UK Athletics, Green notified the school of his decision on Wednesday. Per NCAA rules, he will have the ability to transfer to any school without any restriction.
It's not clear from the news release what school that might be.
"I have loved my time at Kentucky and love Coach Cal and the staff," Green said, in a statement. "This was a difficult decision and one I didn't take lightly. However, after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I just felt like it was best that I explore other opportunities for my athletic and academic future. I have enjoyed my time at Kentucky and I'll never forget the Big Blue Nation for its love and support."
Green appeared in 43 games for the Wildcats over parts of two seasons, averaging nine points and 2.6 assists per game. He was third on the 2017-18 team as a freshman with 41 three-pointers.
"I met with Quade yesterday and we talked through a lot of different things," said UK men's basketball coach John Calipari, in a statement. "The thing that struck me most is what a great kid Quade is. He felt like he was in a position that he couldn't overcome and he had the maturity to come in and sit down and talk through it with me."
"Quade has my full support with this decision," he added. "We haven't had many kids leave, but when we do, we always support them and, in just about every case, stay in touch with each other. I hope that will be the case with Quade."
