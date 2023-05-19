LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shooting and killing a man he said was robbing his south Louisville business was convicted of reckless homicide on Friday.
After a three-day trial, a Jefferson County jury found Faysal Hassan guilty on the charge in the death of 51-year-old James Ray Ludwick in August 2021.
According to court documents, Louisville Metro Police responded to a reported shooting at a business on National Turnpike, near Outer Loop, on Aug. 12. Once on scene, they found Hassan, the owner of the business, "engaged in a tussle" with another man.
After separating and detaining the two, police found Ludwick with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prosecutors said Hassan told police he "acted in self-defense" after he caught Ludwick stealing from his business while armed. The jury found that Hassan was "reckless in his belief that he was entitled to use deadly force," according to a news release.
Hassan agreed to a three-year sentence and is eligible for probation. A judge will ultimately decide whether or not to put him on probation or in jail during a sentencing hearing in July.
