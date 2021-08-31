LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many rent assistance programs are overwhelmed, working to connect tenants and landlords with relief as quickly as they can.
Now they're anticipating more people seeking help in the days after the Supreme Court ended the extension for the eviction moratorium.
South Louisville Community Ministries (SLCM) helps people with a number of basic needs, needs that have grown across the board.
"We are seeing higher numbers than really we have in the past year and a half," said SLCM Executive Director Clare Wallace.
Wallace has been working with constantly changing circumstances throughout the pandemic, the latest one being the Supreme Court's ruling.
"This has been such a marathon around emergency assistance," said Wallace. "And so when there are protections that end, there's a feeling of 'What?'"
It's a move she suspects will lead to more people seeking out their weekly rent clinic, which helps people face-to-face with rental assistance applications and other related questions and processes.
They also have a direct partnership with the Office of Housing to help people who have eviction court dates.
The Metro Office of Housing says there are 2,700 eviction cases active in Jefferson County currently, but those weren't all filed right after the moratorium ended.
"The moratorium ending ... people are going to be more concerned, more nervous, feeling more pressure," Wallace said.
But it doesn't change the organization's current reality. Wallace says they have 17 part-time people helping more than 600 active applicants.
"Unfortunately we are trying to serve more people than we have the capacity to serve even right now," she said.
On top of that, Wallace says there's an incredible amount of complex paperwork involved in eviction prevention.
"It requires that constant learning and just that constant assistance," said Wallace.
Which is why she'd love to see volunteers step up to help.
"If you have a day a week you can go through applications and learn all of the details and bits and pieces, yes, we would love to have you," said Wallace.
Regardless, the plan is to continue helping as much as they are able, trying to make sure people have their basic needs met.
"Offering some time people can come and just talk to a human being is priceless," Wallace said.
People who would like to help with the rent assistance clinic can fill out a sign up sheet HERE, or call (502) 361-7763.
Wallace adds there are plenty of volunteer opportunities outside of the rent clinic. Those include needs for meals on wheels drivers, food packers, interpreters, intake and more.
To view all of those volunteer positions, CLICK HERE.
